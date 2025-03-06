Monrovia High to use Duarte pool for swim team; School report cards; District can pay its bills

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Approving a deal for the Monrovia High swim team to use the Duarte Fitness Center Pools for practice and meets. (People at the latest City Council meeting complained that the Monrovia High pool is out of order.) Details.
~ Approving School Accountability Report Cards for the district's schools. The following analysis of the report cards (experimental) was provided by AI. Comment: I think it should be noted that Canyon Oaks High School and Mountain Park are rather different animals and it probably isn't fair to treat their results relative to other schools as if it was an apples to apples comparison...
Here are some potential anomalies, both positive and negative, found in the School Accountability Report Cards (SARCs):
-
Teacher Credentialing and Assignments:
- Canyon Oaks High School has a high percentage of teachers (47.35%) assigned out-of-field, compared to the district (1.45%) and state (4.41%).
- Mountain Park has a notably high percentage of teachers without credentials and misassignments (13.66%) and teachers assigned out-of-field (55.46%) compared to district and state averages.
- For the 2022-23 school year, Monrovia High School had 9.06% of teachers without credentials or misassignments, while the state average was 5.38%. Therefore, Monrovia High School's percentage was 3.68 percentage points higher than the state average in that year.
-
Suspension Rates:
- Santa Fe Middle School has a significantly higher suspension rate (14.32%) compared to the district (3.14%) and the state (3.28%).
- Canyon Oaks High School also shows a high suspension rate of 10.94% compared to the district (3.14%) and state (3.28%).
-
Academic Performance:
- Canyon Oaks High School shows notably lower percentages of students meeting or exceeding state standards in English Language Arts/Literacy (13%) and Mathematics (0%) compared to the district and state averages.
- Wild Rose Elementary shows lower percentages of students meeting or exceeding state standards in English Language Arts/Literacy (29%) and Mathematics (31%) compared to the district and state averages.
-
Facility Repair Status:
- Clifton Middle School and Mountain Park are in "Exemplary" repair status, which is a positive anomaly compared to the "Good" repair status of other schools.
-
Physical Fitness Test Results:
- Canyon Oaks High School shows 0% participation in all five components of the California Physical Fitness Test.
- Monroe Elementary shows 100% participation in all five components of the California Physical Fitness Test.
- Mountain Park shows 100% participation in all five components of the California Physical Fitness Test for Grade 5.
Here are the report cards:
Bradoaks Elementary
Mayflower Elementary
Monroe Elementary
Plymouth Elementary
Wild Rose Elementary
Clifton Middle School
Santa Fe Middle School
Monrovia High School
Mountain Park
Canyon Oaks
~ Approving a certification that the school district can pay its bills for the current fiscal years and two following fiscal years. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
