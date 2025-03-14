Monrovia concerned about removal of reservoir in Bradbury; budget update; KGEM contract

~ Sending letters to the Bradbury mayor and city manager expressing concerns about California American Water's proposed Lemon Reservoir Retirement Project, which involves demolishing a reservoir in Bradbury, hauling debris, importing 12,000 cubic yards of soil, and a zoning change.
Monrovia argues that the project's demolition and backfill constitute "unusual circumstances" requiring a comprehensive review. The city also worries about potential traffic impacts on its roads due to a lack of detailed plans, air quality impacts from dust and emissions, and a lack of communication with affected residents beyond Bradbury's notification radius.
Monrovia is requesting a full environmental review, a formal traffic plan with Monrovia's input, a thorough air quality analysis, better community outreach, and consideration of project alternatives. Details.
~ The 2024-25 budget quarterly update, which indicates that the city's general fund will end the year with a $1.56 million deficit after proposed revenue decreases and expenditure increases. But that's better than the previous year. The report adds that while inflation is moderating, sales tax revenues, particularly from auto sales, have declined significantly. Details.
~ Consider a multi-year agreement, through June 30, 2028, to pay Community Media of the Foothills (KGEM) $785,000 plus cost-of-living increases, and an annual contingency amount of $5,200, for a total contingency amount not to exceed $18,200.00 for additional event programming. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment