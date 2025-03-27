Monrovia company making chemicals, medicines, fuels with enzymes

Exozymes (EXOZ), a Monrovia biotech company, is creating chemicals, ingredients for medicine, and fuels, using specially designed enzymes it creates with help from artificial intelligence. Exozymes says it can create these products from everyday materials such as sugar or plant-based biomass.
The company, located on Royal Oaks Drive, calls these enzymes "exozymes" because they are created in a controlled environment called a bioreactor, a specialized vessel or device designed to support a biological or biochemical process, rather than inside living cells.
- Brad Haugaard
