Housetrained and easygoing Alma loves cuddle time

Alma is a sweet and gentle 7-year-old Staffie with a heart full of love to give! This affectionate girl enjoys the simple things in life—leisurely walks, gentle exploration, and, most of all, cuddle time with her favorite humans. She walks beautifully on a leash, taking her time to sniff and enjoy her surroundings.
Alma is likely housetrained and has a calm, easygoing nature that makes her a joy to have around. Whether you’re out for a relaxing stroll or curled up on the couch, she’ll happily be by your side. She thrives on love and companionship and would do best in a home where she can be part of the family.
This sweet girl is very petite- she's just over 40 pounds- perfect size for most laps!
Because of Alma’s age, she is eligible for Pasadena Humane’s Seniors for Seniors program. This means her adoption fee is waived for any adopter over 60 years young!
If you’re looking for a loyal, affectionate companion, Alma might just be your perfect match! Come meet her and see if she’s the missing piece to your heart and home.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
