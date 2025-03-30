Information meeting on April 10 for those interested in serving on city boards and commissions

There will be an informational meeting on Thursday, April 10 at 6 p.m. at City Hall for those interested in serving of city boards and commissions, specifically Planning Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Community Services Commission, Library Board, Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board. For questions, contact Community Services Director Tina Cherry at tcherry@monroviaca.gov. Also, more detail here
. Applications (form here
) must be turned in by Thursday, May 1.
- Brad Haugaard
