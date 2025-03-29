News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Laser tag for teens at Library, April 3

Spring Break Laser Tag for Teens at the Library Thursday, April 3, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Enjoy friendly competition in the stacks. Open to grades 6–12. Register here

Photo by Artem Bryzgalov on Unsplash.

