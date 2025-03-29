News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Laser tag for teens at Library, April 3
Spring Break Laser Tag for Teens at the Library Thursday, April 3, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Enjoy friendly competition in the stacks. Open to grades 6–12. Register
here
.
Photo by
Artem Bryzgalov
on
Unsplash
.
- Brad Haugaard
