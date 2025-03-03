Here is what is planned for the renovation of Recreation Park

Here's what the city is planning for the renovation of Recreation Park (on Shamrock). The proposal (here
) will come up before the Development Review Committee at its March 5 meeting (agenda here
).
Improved access and usability.New amphitheater/outdoor classroom.Beginner’s skate park.Fitness area with permeable surfaces and bench seating.ADA-accessible path.Tennis courts reconfigured with new pickleball courts, improved lighting, and a shade structure.Basketball courts enhanced.Baseball field to receive new fencing, bleachers, shade structures, field lighting, scoreboard, and a soccer/baseball overlay.New walking/running loop and interpretive garden featuring native, drought-tolerant plants.Resurfaced and reconfigured parking lot with EV chargers, bioswales,.Redesigned Constitution Circle with more picnic areas and parking.Upgraded restrooms.Upgraded playground equipment with a new shade structure.Renovated picnic area with full coverage.More benches, tables, wayfinding and interpretive signs, trash enclosures, walls, and fencing.Landscaping and accessibility improvements park-wide.Better access to the museum and all amenities.
- Brad Haugaard
Actually looks pretty cool! Just hope it isn’t a 4+ year project like canyon park.ReplyDelete