Here is what is planned for the renovation of Recreation Park


Here's what the city is planning for the renovation of Recreation Park (on Shamrock). The proposal (here) will come up before the Development Review Committee at its March 5 meeting (agenda here).

  • Improved access and usability.
  • New amphitheater/outdoor classroom.
  • Beginner’s skate park.
  • Fitness area with permeable surfaces and bench seating.
  • ADA-accessible path.
  • Tennis courts reconfigured with new pickleball courts, improved lighting, and a shade structure.
  • Basketball courts enhanced.
  • Baseball field to receive new fencing, bleachers, shade structures, field lighting, scoreboard, and a soccer/baseball overlay.
  • New walking/running loop and interpretive garden featuring native, drought-tolerant plants.
  • Resurfaced and reconfigured parking lot with EV chargers, bioswales,.
  • Redesigned Constitution Circle with more picnic areas and parking.
  • Upgraded restrooms.
  • Upgraded playground equipment with a new shade structure.
  • Renovated picnic area with full coverage.
  • More benches, tables, wayfinding and interpretive signs, trash enclosures, walls, and fencing.
  • Landscaping and accessibility improvements park-wide.
  • Better access to the museum and all amenities.

    - Brad Haugaard

    1. AnonymousMarch 3, 2025 at 11:45 AM

      Actually looks pretty cool! Just hope it isn’t a 4+ year project like canyon park.

