News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

School board to consider hiring management firms to oversee bond money; Pre-kindergarten planned; Accountability plan; response to hate


At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Hiring Dixon Smartschoolhouse LLC to manage projects funded by Measure MM bond money, for which it would be paid either 4% of the program budget, or  $2,280,000, whichever is less. Details.

~  Hiring Fieldman Rolapp & Associates, Inc. to provide financial planning, debt issuance, and regulatory compliance for a term of up to five years for Measure MM bond money. The company would be paid $59,500 for each financing project and additional money for other services. Details.

~ A report on the district's plan to start a "transitional kindergarten" program, meaning a pre-kindergarten class. Details.

~ A mid-year report on its Local Control Accountability Plan, the goals of which are: College, career and life prepared graduates; exemplary educators; supportive, inclusive and student-centered school cultures; and engaged parents, families and community. Details

 ~ A report on the district's response to hate. The district resolves to "continually assess and implement strategies to uphold its values of respect, empathy, and unity, and to provide educational opportunities that promote cultural awareness and understanding." Details.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)