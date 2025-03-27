City to consider next Neighborhood Treasure; Donation of Anderson House; Low-income housing; Etc.

~ Consider approving up to $19,000 to install a Neighborhood Treasure landmark for Kiyoshi Kuromiya, who - being of Japanese descent - was interned during World War II. He was also a war protester, LGBTQ+ activist, and medical marijuana proponent. Details.
~ Consider accepting a donation from the Monrovia Historical Society of the historic George H. Anderson House, at 215 East Lime. Details.
~ Decide on whether to approve a bond (not to be repaid by the city) for low-income housing. Story here.
~ Proclaim April as DMV/Donate Life Month. Details.
~ Hold a study session prior to the regular meeting (at 6:15 p.m.) to discuss "Discuss and Provide Direction on Citywide Lighting, Landscaping, and Parks Maintenance Assessment Districts". Details.
