LEGO building party at Library April 1
LEGO Building Party at the Library Tuesday, April 1, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Explore dynamic activities and experiments using 10,000 LEGO bricks. All materials provided. For ages 0 to 11.
- Brad Haugaard
