Monrovia Elementary Olympics this Thursday

The Monrovia Elementary Olympics will be held this Thursday, March 27, starting at 9 a.m. at Monrovia High School. Allow time to find street parking and to enter the stadium.
If you are cheering for a specific school, these are the school colors:
- Bradoaks--red shirts
- Mayflower--purple shirts
- Monroe--yellow shirts
- Plymouth--green shirts
- Wild Rose--blue shirts
Suggestions for what to bring:
- seat cushion
- snacks
- water bottle
- sunscreen, hat, spray bottle, sunglasses
- cash for concessions/lunch
- bag for trash
