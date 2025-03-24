News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Monrovia Elementary Olympics this Thursday


The Monrovia Elementary Olympics will be held this Thursday, March 27, starting at 9 a.m. at Monrovia High School. Allow time to find street parking and to enter the stadium.

If you are cheering for a specific school, these are the school colors:    

  • Bradoaks--red shirts
  • Mayflower--purple shirts
  • Monroe--yellow shirts
  • Plymouth--green shirts
  • Wild Rose--blue shirts 

Suggestions for what to bring:

  • seat cushion
  • snacks
  • water bottle
  • sunscreen, hat, spray bottle, sunglasses
  • cash for concessions/lunch
  • bag for trash
- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)