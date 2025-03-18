A Moment in Monrovia History: Oak Park Motel in 1950, new and luxurious
Oak Park Motel at 925 E. Huntington, in 1950. "One of Los Angeles' Newest and Finest Luxury Motels." It's still there, on the north side of Huntington just east of Mountain.
From the Kim Anderson collection. See full details here.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
