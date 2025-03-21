Superintendent invites community to help select new Monrovia High leadership

Following is a letter from Monrovia Schools Superintendent Dr. Paula Hart Rodas inviting the community to help select new leadership at Monrovia High School.
Dear Monrovia Unified Community,
At Monrovia Unified School District, we are committed to ensuring that Monrovia High School continues to thrive and provide an outstanding educational experience for our students. As we look ahead, we are in the process of selecting new leadership for the high school, and we value the voices of our students, families, staff, and community members in this important effort.
We are excited to collaborate with you in this process and invite you to share your thoughts on the qualities and priorities that matter most in our next school leaders. Your input is invaluable, and we encourage you to complete a brief survey to help guide our selection.
In addition to the survey, we will be hosting Listening Sessions in the near future to gather further feedback and ensure this process reflects the needs of our entire Monrovia High School community. More details will be shared soon.
Thank you for being an essential part of this journey. Your voice will help shape the future of Monrovia High School, and we appreciate your partnership in building a bright path forward for our students.
Sincerely,
Dr. Paula Hart Rodas
Superintendent
