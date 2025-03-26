Monrovia Historical Society to Host Talk on the "Safer Aeroplane Company" by Local Historian

Historian Paul R. Spitzzeri will give a free talk on April 6 at 2 p.m. at the Monrovia Public Library about the short life of Monrovia's "Safer Aeroplane Company," a 1914 aviation company that promised great things with its “tandem monoplane” design.
Sponsored by the Monrovia Historical Society, the talk, titled "‘It Will Cause a Sensation in the World of Aviation Someday’: The Brief History of the Safer Aeroplane Company of Monrovia, 1914,” will be presented by Spitzzeri, Museum Director at the Workman and Temple Family Homestead Museum and a recognized historian of California, with writings published in numerous historical journals and anthologies.
The Monrovia Historical Society brings Monrovia history to the public through special events; the Legacy Project, its online database of images and documents; and through The Anderson House, which it maintains and furnishes to portray Monrovia life in the late 1800s.
- Brad Haugaard
