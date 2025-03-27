Monrovia Police: Man sleeping on sidewalk was fine, but arrested for warrant; Drunk crashes car into tree and building; Walking in the road, arrested; Driver told he almost caused collision, punched in face; etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 414 service events, resulting in 72 investigations.
Fraud / Scam
March 20 at 7:49 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Foothill reported his social media accounts were hacked and he was convinced to send money to an unknown subject. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 20 at 8:34 a.m., a resident in the 800 block S. Canyon reported the catalytic converter to her vehicle stolen.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 20 at 9:39 a.m., a passerby in the 100 W. Greystone requested a wellness check on a male subject sleeping on the sidewalk. Officers responded and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 20 at 10:11 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 300 block of W. Evergreen. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. Both parties complained about pain. One of the drivers was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Court Order Violation
March 20 at 6:37 p.m., a court order violation was reported in the 100 block of W. Lime. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. The restrained party was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 20 at 7:22 p.m., while patrolling the area of Shamrock and Evergreen an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a code. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
March 20 at 8:35 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported a suspicious person in the area. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 20 at 10:49 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a violation of a vehicle code. A computer search revealed the bicyclist had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 21 at 2:41 a.m., a caller in the area of Pomona and California reported a suspicious person. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 21 at 9:49 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mountain and Lime saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
March 21 at 11:47 p.m., a solo vehicle traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Foothill. Officers arrived and discovered that the vehicle crashed into a tree and building. The driver was located and contacted. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
March 22 at 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Central and Mountain regarding a hit and run traffic collision that resulted in a damaged traffic signal. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 22 at 5:34 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 500 block of W. Duarte. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
March 22 at 12:37 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported a skimming device was found on their ATM. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 22 at 6:35 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington and her credit cards were fraudulently used. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 7:16 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of Los Angeles requested a wellness check on a subject in the area. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. A second subject ran out of a residence onto the street, highly intoxicated. Officers determined she was unable to care for herself. They were both arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 12:05 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of California and Central saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 1:08 a.m., while patrolling the 100 block of E. Olive, officers located a male subject inside a business who was extremely intoxicated and unable to care or himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 2:04 a.m., officers responded to a report of a traffic offense near the intersection of Primrose and Linwood. Officers located the involved vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of controlled substance. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Critical
March 23 at 3:39 p.m., a family member in the 700 block of W. Walnut reported a relative, who suffers from dementia, missing. Officers were unable to locate the missing person. A silver alert was issued and a flyer was distributed. The subject was located that evening and reunited with family.
Resisting / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 1:50 a.m., a passerby in the area of Mayflower and Foothill reported a male subject walking in the roadway. Officers arrived and made contact with two subjects. The subject who matched the description refused to comply with the officer’s instructions and fled on foot into a nearby business. He was ultimately located and detained. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
March 24 at 8:30 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported his business had been burglarized. An investigation revealed the suspect entered through a rear door and removed money. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
March 24 at 10:07 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Duarte reported her vehicle was broken into and took her bank cards. Her cards were fraudulently used. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 12:26 p.m., a passerby in the 300 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject throwing rocks. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject who displayed symptoms of being too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
March 24 at 2:18 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Oakcliff reported that an unknown subject was submitting loan applications using her identity. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 25 at 12:51 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of California and Central. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. Both parties suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Assault
March 25 at 2:34 p.m., a victim in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle reported two subjects approached him while he was sitting in his vehicle and accused him of nearly colliding with them. The subjects hit the victim in the face while he was sitting in his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
March 25 at 3:45 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported her bag was stolen from her locker, taking her credit cards and identification. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
March 26 at 2:12 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of S. Primrose regarding a traffic collision. A vehicle struck a parked car and the suspect vehicle rolled over and the driver fled on foot. Officers arrived and did not locate the driver of the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 26 at 4:06 a.m., a suspicious person was reported outside of a residence in the 200 block of Canyon Crest. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed the subject had a no bail warrant for his arrest. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
March 26 at 10:14 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1100 block of E. Huntington reported her cellphone stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
March 26 at 11:33 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported his wallet stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
March 26 at 3:57 p.m., an employee at a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and learned that a male subject took merchandise and left without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
March 26 at 10:29 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1300 block of S. Mountain saw a male subject loitering near a closed business. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
