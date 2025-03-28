News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

City Re-circulating Environmental Study for Highland Place Project


The city is re-circulating an environmental study for a proposed residential subdivision and flood control basin at 347 Highland Place for additional public review. The project includes three new homes and a debris basin on a 7.8-acre hillside. Comments on the Draft IS/MND can be submitted through April 30 by 5 p.m.. Prior comments remain part of the record. Here are relevant documents:

- Brad Haugaard

