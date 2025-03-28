City Re-circulating Environmental Study for Highland Place Project

The city is re-circulating an environmental study for a proposed residential subdivision and flood control basin at 347 Highland Place for additional public review. The project includes three new homes and a debris basin on a 7.8-acre hillside. Comments on the Draft IS/MND can be submitted through April 30 by 5 p.m.. Prior comments remain part of the record. Here are relevant documents:
- Draft IS/MND 347 Highland Place Residential Subdivision and New Debris Basin Project
- Appendix A - CalEEMod Output Files (October 2024) Detailed Report
- Appendix B - Biological Resources Assessment, Botanical and Tree Survey, California Gnatcatcher Survey (May 2024, updated October 2024)
- Appendix C - Jurisdictional Delineation (May 2024)
- Appendix D - Phase I Cultural Resources Assessment (April 2024)
- Appendix E - Geotechnical Engineering Report (November 2021)
- Appendix F - Hydrology Report (March 2023)
- 347 Highland Place Notice of Intent (NOI) - Re-circulation

