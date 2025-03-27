Oak Park Apartments may become 100% low income housing

The 156-unit Oak Park apartment complex between 125 West Olive Avenue and 150 West Colorado Boulevard may be turned into 100% low-income housing.
Foothill Oak Park Apartments, LLC, a newly formed non‐profit, needs $65 million to buy and refurbish the complex. That money would come from a bond authorized by the city, but the city would simply "serve as the conduit issuer of the bonds" for the money which would be provided by the California Statewide Communities Development Authority and which would be repaid solely through revenue earned by the apartment complex. The staff report says there would be no financial obligation on the part of the city. The city council will consider the matter at its Tuesday, April 1 meeting. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment