With Love and Patience Dolly Blossoms

Dolly is such a sweetheart! This seven-year-old dog is a little shy and reserved in the shelter environment, but one of our volunteers spent some quality time with Dolly and observed that she just wants pets and attention. In fact, she even paws gently at you if you stop petting her. Dolly needs a little time to get to know you, but with some love and patience, this sweetie will blossom!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
