Monrovia Police: Man Arrested for Stealing Ring Doorbells; Red-Light Runner Causes Four-Vehicle Accident; Man Hits Wife and Officer; Man Injures Himself While Intentionally Running Into Another Car
Grand Theft Auto
September 16 at 8:58 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of S. Sunset called to report his Ford truck was stolen sometime during the night. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Identity Theft – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 1:05 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a subject causing a disturbance in the area. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who they recognized from previous encounters. An investigation revealed he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrants and found to be in possession of an ID card, credit card, and checks belonging to other persons.
Fraud – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 6:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1400 block of S. Mountain regarding a male subject attempting to purchase a new vehicle using false identification. The officers detained the suspect, and the investigation revealed he was already on probation for fraud charges. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 17 at 12:21 a.m., an officer on patrol near the intersection of Myrtle and Huntington saw a traffic collision in the area that just occurred. An investigation revealed that one of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Attempt Residential Burglary
September 17 at 12:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Heliotrope regarding a male suspect attempting to enter a residence through a window. The suspect removed a widow screen and started to pry the window open, before fleeing the area. The suspect was described as a male subject wearing a hooded sweatshirt. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
September 17 at 1:05 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Sunset called police to report that someone tried to steal his vehicle. Upon entering his vehicle, he discovered that someone had tampered with the ignition. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
September 17 at 2:12 p.m., the owner of a business in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle reported that his business had been burglarized. The front glass door had been smashed and car parts, wheels, and other items had been stolen. The owner was last at his business a week ago. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing / Missing Person Located / Mental Evaluation
September 17 at 2:54 p.m., employees at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported that a female subject was trespassing and causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and contacted the female, who was found to be a missing person out of San Bernardino County. While speaking with the female, it was determined she was a danger to herself and in need of an evaluation by a mental health professional. She was transported to a facility for treatment.
Assault / Mental Evaluation – Suspect Arrested
September 17 at 11:42 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of W. Duarte regarding a family disturbance. A son was upset with his mother for requesting a welfare check on him. An investigation revealed he had broken his mother’s door and battered her and his sisters. The mother suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. It was determined he was a danger to others and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. After being released from custody, he was transported to a mental health facility for treatment.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
September 18 at 6:48 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Lime reported her adult son was at her home in violation of her restraining order. Officers were familiar with the subject due to prior violations. They arrived and contacted him on the front porch. The subject did not care about the order and stated he would come back after he was released from custody. He was arrested and taken into custody. Based on his history of past violations, he was held in custody for a likelihood of re-occurrence.
Making a False Police Report
September 18 at 7:21 a.m., police dispatch received a call from someone claiming they were 8 years old, bleeding, and were in the 400 block of W. Palm. They also claimed to be the victim of sexual abuse. The dispatcher asked multiple questions and the caller gave very vague details. Officers checked the location and found no one living there had made the call. The call was determined to have originated from a Portland Oregon area code number associated with a texting application. Dispatch contacted Portland Police Department, who had received a similar call from the same number six hours prior. It was determined that this was a false report of an incident. Neighboring agencies were notified of the circumstances. The investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
September 18 at 9:06 a.m., a caller reported there was a shirtless subject behind a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill who was yelling and banging on a wall. Officers arrived and identified the subject. The subject then picked up a piece of lumber and walked toward one of the officers. The officers were able to subdue the subject and he was taken into custody. Based on the circumstances and the subject's mental status, he was determined to be a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a facility to be evaluated by a mental health professional.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 12:37 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of S. Magnolia. Officers arrived and found the driver to be heavily intoxicated, but not injured. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
September 19 at 8:36 a.m., a passerby called police and reported a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington had a shattered front window. Officers arrived and determined a burglary had indeed occurred. The owners of the business were notified and evidence was collected at the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 1:52 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject who was concealing merchandise in a backpack. Officers arrived, detained the suspect, and found merchandise concealed in the backpack. The suspect was arrested for trespassing and taken into custody.
Vandalism
September 20 at 2:29 a.m., officers were extra patrolling the 100 block of E. Lime, when they noticed someone had vandalized the fence in front of a local building. No suspects were seen. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 3:37 a.m., a caller reported a driver asleep in his vehicle in the 400 block of W. Foothill. The vehicle engine was running and the gear was in drive. Officers responded and located the subject outside the vehicle, searching through it for his car keys. Officers spoke with the reporting party, who indicated she saw the car running, so she reached in, turned the car off, and removed the keys to protect the intoxicated driver, who appeared to be a minor. A DUI investigation was conducted and the subject was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 4:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a suspect who had just taken a Ring doorbell. Officers searched the area and found the suspect hiding. During the investigation, officers discovered the subject had six Ring doorbells and two Nest cameras in his possession. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
September 20 at 8:50 a.m., employees of a utility company in the 1600 block of S. Mountain arrived to work and discovered someone had forced entry into one of their work trucks and had stolen tools. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 20 at 10:54 a.m., a gardener reported he was doing backyard work at a home in the 200 block of Highland, and while he was distracted, someone stole several tools from the back of his truck. Officers searched the area for possible suspects, but were unable to locate anyone. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 20 at 6:15 p.m., a caller reported an accident involving four vehicles near the intersection of California and Huntington. Officers responded and determined a vehicle ran a red signal light and caused a chain reaction collision into three other vehicles. A single driver complained of pain and was treated at the scene by paramedics
Fraud / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a fraud in progress. A male suspect had entered the business and attempted to return items he had just selected. The suspect used a fake identification card during the transaction. The suspect was arrested for fraud and three outstanding warrants.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
September 21 at 5:50 p.m., a caller reported witnessing a male subject write graffiti on stop signs at the intersection of Primrose and Palm. Officers responded and located the subject. After he was positively identified by the witness, he was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence / Assault on a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
September 21 at 8:52 p.m., a female subject in the 1300 block of S. Primrose called police to report her husband just assaulted her in front of their small children. Officers arrived and quickly located the husband a short distance away. It was determined that the husband punched his wife while she was holding their small child. During the process of arresting the husband, he kicked one of the officers in the leg. The officer was not injured, but the violation of assault against a police officer was added to his charges, along with domestic violence and child endangerment. The suspect was taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
September 22 at 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte regarding a male subject wielding a knife in front of their customers. Officers arrived and found a distraught subject outside the store, pacing back and forth, holding a large knife. Officers were able to convince the subject to drop the knife, and he was safely detained. The subject was placed on a mental evaluation hold and was transported to a local medical facility to be evaluated.
Residential Burglary
September 22 at 9:39 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Myrtle called police to report a burglary at his home. An unknown suspect entered the residence and stole his iPad and his wallet. He had gone to bed in the evening and discovered it missing in the morning. The only noise heard during the night was a roommate who had come home between midnight and 1:00 a.m. The roommate didn't notice anything out of the ordinary at that time. There was no forced entry to any of the doors. The victim believes the suspect may have come through a patio door. The investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
September 22 at 11:17 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. The victim reported that he left his garage door open and someone came in and took coins, his registration, clothing, and a diamond from his unlocked vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 5:43 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting a hit and run traffic collision in the area of Duarte and Encino. A witness reported that one of the subjects had exited his vehicle and took off running into a residence. Officers arrived and located the subject, who was injured. The injured party was the suspect, who intentionally ran his vehicle into the other vehicle with the driver still inside. The independent witness corroborated the victim's statement and it appears this was a road rage incident. The suspect was arrested, treated for his injuries, and brought back to the station for booking.
September 23, 2021
