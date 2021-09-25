News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Bomb Threat at Train Station

Monrovia Police tweet 5:11 p.m. today (Saturday):

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is handling a bomb threat on the Monrovia Gold Line train platform. Please refer any questions to the LASD Temple City Station at (626) 285-7171.

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)