Bomb Threat at Train Station
Monrovia Police tweet 5:11 p.m. today (Saturday):
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is handling a bomb threat on the Monrovia Gold Line train platform. Please refer any questions to the LASD Temple City Station at (626) 285-7171.
- Brad Haugaard
9/25/2021
