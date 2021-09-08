Country Music and Line Dancing Oct. 2 in North Monrovia

The announcement says: "Denim and Diamonds" is a 90-minute showcase of local performing talent and an opportunity for the audience to sing along with, dance, even learn to line dance. It's at a private residence, large yard, bring a chair, some grub, and set a spell! Beware of parking restrictions on Cloverleaf Drive and do not park on Cloverleaf above Lotone Ave in front of house. The road is very narrow and fire department has restrictions on parking. Some parking can be done below the bridge in the dirt area in front of location, below Lotone on Cloverleaf Drive and even down to Alta Vista and Heather Heights area. A few spots may be available north of the house on Cloverleaf or Hidden Valley Rd but please read parking signs. We may have shuttle making the rounds to pick up stray cowboys and cowgirls!
- Brad Haugaard
