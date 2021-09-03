Free Electric Vehicle Charging Through Oct. 1; Preparedness; Meeting on Plans for Lucinda Garcia Park; Water Conservation Kits

~ The first EV charging stations in Old Town Monrovia are now open at 124 E Lemon and to celebrate the city is offering free charging through October 1. You'll need to download the Powerflex app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. At the charging station launch the app and scan the QR code on the station. For questions contact Chris Castruita at 256-8224 or ccastruita@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
~ It's National Preparedness Month and Monrovia is encouraging residents to be ready for emergencies. Here are some tips from the city: https://is.gd/GfJ2vi. And more ideas from the federal government: https://is.gd/oiep4i
~ There will be a meeting at Lucinda Garcia Park on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. to discuss improvements coming to the park. Construction is set begin in early 2022. For more information call 256-8246. https://is.gd/bYaOId
~ The city is offering water conservation kits for free (one per household). Fill out this form (https://is.gd/aYrzCw) to request a kit for-pick up at the Public Works Yard located at 600 S. Mountain
- Brad Haugaard
