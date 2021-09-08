News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lots of Vintage Items Still Available from Monrovia Historical Society Sale


In June the Monrovia Historical Society held a very successful sale of vintage items that either did not fit its mission or where surplus, the proceeds of which will go to re-plaster the ceiling of the historic Anderson House at 215 East Lime.

Some items, however, have not sold, and have now been marked down. A dresser, chairs, Victrola records, maps, tableware, and more. You can see and purchase the items here: https://monroviahistoricalsociety.org/sale

- Brad Haugaard

