Dinner at Mayan Bar and Restaurant

Dinner tonight at the Mayan Bar and Restaurant, in the Aztec Hotel at Foothill and Magnolia. Got the Fish Fillet for $10 and a beer at the $4 happy hour price.   Very good and the back patio was pleasant in the early evening. 

- Brad Haugaard 
