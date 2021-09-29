News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at Mayan Bar and Restaurant
Dinner tonight at the Mayan Bar and Restaurant, in the Aztec Hotel at Foothill and Magnolia. Got the Fish Fillet for $10 and a beer at the $4 happy hour price. Very good and the back patio was pleasant in the early evening.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
9/29/2021
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment