One-Year-Old MJ - Still Full of Kitten Energy and Playfulness

One-year-old MJ is an active and playful cat who still has that kitten energy! MJ would do best with an adopter who can give her lots of enrichment, mental stimulation, toys, and scratchers. She especially loves wand toys. MJ loves to be the center of attention, and would do best as the only pet in the home. This tabby girl is confident and adventurous, and can’t wait to have lots of fun with you!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment