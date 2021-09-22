Arcadia Police Looking for Missing Person - Kristen Chang

The Arcadia Police Department is seeking your help in locating a missing person: Kristen Chang, a 16-year-old female Asian, 5'6", approximately 145 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Miss Chang was last seen wearing a green shirt and bomber jacket, black sweatpants, black shoes, a black hat, and black face mask. Miss Chang was last seen on 9/21 at 3:30 p.m. at the Arcadia High School. If you have information that can assist in locating Miss Chang, please contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5123 or call 9-1-1.
