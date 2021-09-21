Lulu - You Can Have a Full Conversation With Her

Six-year-old Lulu enjoys burrowing under blankets, getting wild on catnip, and being petted. She also enjoys drinking water out of the sink, and will even chase her treats if you throw them across the floor! Lulu has the sweetest purring meows and is the kind of cat you could have a full conversation with. She loves climbing into her foster parent’s lap while she’s working, so she would make a great work-from-home companion. No matter what you’re doing, Lulu just wants to be around you!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
