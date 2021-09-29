Road to Camp Trask Now Open

The road from Canyon Park to Camp Trask - popular with hikers and bicyclists - has now been reopened. The sign at the bridge in the park saying that, "The area leading to the US Forest Service is closed until further notice" has been replaced with a sign saying, “US Forest Bobcat fire closure 1 mile ahead.”
The area beyond Camp Trask is Forest Service land, but the road leading up to Camp Trask belongs to the city of Monrovia.
At Camp Trask there is a sign threatening a fine of up to $5,000 for people crossing into the Forest Service area.
- Brad Haugaard
