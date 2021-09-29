Simona Bradbury and the Founding of Immaculate Conception Church

Bradbury married Simona Martinez, who was his housekeeper when he lived in Sinaloa, Mexico. Following his death in 1892 she managed his business ventures in California and Mexico and oversaw the completion of the Bradbury Building.
When she died, their children donated land in her name to build Immaculate Conception Church, the first Catholic Church in Monrovia. https://is.gd/0GE7b8
Photo from Monrovia Historical Society's Legacy Project.
Thanks to David Campbell for the tip.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment