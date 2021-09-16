Arcadia Police Arrest Suspect in Sex Acts With Child, But Fear There May Be More Victims

Arcadia Police have arrested a former swim coach with Max Aquatics, a private swim club that uses pools in Monrovia, Arcadia and El Monte, on suspicion of committing Unlawful Sexual Acts with a Child. Police, however, are concerned that there may be additional victims.
Arcadia Police report:
"On September 7, 2021, a representative of Max Aquatics contacted the Arcadia Police Department to report an inappropriate relationship between an adult Max Aquatics swim coach and a juvenile athlete. Max Aquatics is a private swim club that uses the pools in the cities of Arcadia, El Monte, and Monrovia. Max Aquatics immediately suspended the coach, and his employment was subsequently terminated.
"Arcadia Police Detectives conducted an investigation, obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, and a search warrant for the suspect who is 25-year-old Marco Antonio Flores from Arcadia, pictured [here]. On September 16, 2021, Detectives served the search and arrest warrants at Flores’ residence. Flores was arrested for violations of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, lewd and lascivious acts involving children, and other sex crimes. Flores is being held in the Arcadia Police Department’s jail with a bail of $25,000.
"Marco Flores was a swim coach at Max Aquatics since 2017, and detectives are concerned there may be additional victims. The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or may have been a victim, are encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department Detective Bureau at (626) 574-5160, case number 2103509. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org."
Source: Arcadia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
