Citrus College To Require Vaccinations Or Weekly COVID Test

Students and employees of Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing in order to be on campus. The college's board of trustees approved the requirement on Sept. 7. The measure requires that by Nov. 1, employees and students enrolled in fall on-campus classes must either provide proof of vaccination or agree to regular testing and produce proof of negative results. For students enrolled in winter or spring on-campus classes, the requirement will be in effect no later than Jan. 3, 2022.
Source: Citrus College press release
- Brad Haugaard
