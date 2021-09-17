School District to Consider Creating New Position - Deputy Superintendent

~ Creating and hiring for a new position of deputy superintendent. The deputy superintendent "will assist in meeting the demands of successfully operating the District and instituting appropriate transformation of functions. In partnership with the Superintendent, the Deputy Superintendent is responsible for leadership and management of the internal operations of the District." https://is.gd/5nTxnC
~ Hiring Leadership Associates of Glendora for $15,000 to find the deputy superintendent. The company will be paid $7,500 30 days after the contract is approved and $7,500 upon selection of a finalist. https://is.gd/ZFbyPK
~ An agreement to provide meals to Immaculate Conception STEM Academy. https://is.gd/76TL08
~ Recognizing Sept. 15-Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month. https://is.gd/LFPT1G
- Brad Haugaard
