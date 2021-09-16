News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Weekly Coronavirus Count: Two New Deaths - One in Monrovia, One in Unincorporated Monrovia
Coronavirus cases from
LA Department of Public Health
as of 8 p.m., 09/15/2021. Changes since 09/09/2021.
City of Monrovia:
3,839 cases (up 70), 81 deaths (up 1)
Unincorporated Monrovia:
434 cases (up 1), 1 death (up 1)
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
9/16/2021
