Weekly Coronavirus Count: Two New Deaths - One in Monrovia, One in Unincorporated Monrovia

Coronavirus cases from LA Department of Public Health as of 8 p.m., 09/15/2021. Changes since 09/09/2021.

City of Monrovia: 3,839 cases (up 70), 81 deaths (up 1)
Unincorporated Monrovia: 434 cases (up 1), 1 death (up 1)

- Brad Haugaard
