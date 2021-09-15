News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Sushi Kuni

Dinner at Sushi Kuni on the east side of Myrtle a bit north of Olive. Got the spicy pork bento box for $19.99 and a beer for $6.  Very good! and the chef even came out and greeted us. 

- Brad Haugaard 
