Dinner at Sushi Kuni
Dinner at Sushi Kuni on the east side of Myrtle a bit north of Olive. Got the spicy pork bento box for $19.99 and a beer for $6. Very good! and the chef even came out and greeted us.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
9/15/2021
restaurants
