Monrovia Police: Three Arrested for Catalytic Converter Thefts; Pounding on Fire Department Door; Man Thinks He's Being Followed - Throws Brick at Car; Boyfriend Punches Her Grandfather; Etc.

Grand Theft – Suspects Arrested
August 26 at 3:44 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Lime and Canyon regarding subjects seen underneath a vehicle. The subjects fled when the reporting party walked up to the vehicle. They were seen driving away in a truck. A responding officer located the truck and conducted a traffic stop. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the subjects were responsible for stealing the victim’s catalytic converter. All three suspects were arrested.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
August 26 at 9:48 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Myrtle and Palm. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. No one complained of injuries and both drivers requested an exchange of information.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
August 26 at 4:25 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Colorado called police to report a hit and run traffic collision. The resident parked his vehicle on the street. When he returned to it later, he saw traffic collision damage. No note was left. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
August 27 at 4:27 a.m., an officer was patrolling the parking lot of a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington. An investigation revealed that one of the parked vehicles had been reported stolen. It was recovered and taken out of the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 3:19 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of E. Lemon regarding a subject pounding on the Fire Department’s door. Upon arrival, it was determined the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism / Mental Evaluation
August 28 at 2:12 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of California called police to report that a subject just threw a brick through a car window. Officers arrived and located the subject. They attempted to detain him, but he would not comply. After repeated commands to stop and sit down, the subject finally complied. He said he thought several people were following him in the vehicle, so he threw a brick through the windshield. It was determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a nearby facility for treatment.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 12:56 a.m., an officer patrolling near the intersection of Duarte and Third saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver appeared to be under the influence. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
August 29 at 7:37 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Lime reported an unknown motorist sideswiped his parked vehicle sometime during the night. The suspect vehicle did not stop nor did the driver leave a note. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 11:17 a.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported he was detaining a male adult who left the store without paying for merchandise he had taken. Officers arrived and, after investigation, placed the suspect under arrest.
Battery
August 29 at 6:18 p.m., a caller reported two relatives were in a fist fight at a residence in the 200 block of N. Canyon. Officers arrived and found one subject with minor injuries and the other subject fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 7:53 p.m., a caller reported seeing a possible drunk driver near the intersection of California and Maple. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle. The driver was contacted and refused to comply with lawful commands. The driver attempted to drive away, but was stopped by officers. It was determined he had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Threatening / Battery – Suspect Arrested
August 30 at 12:44 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Sherman called police to report he had just been threatened by his granddaughter's boyfriend. While officers were searching for the suspect at another location, the grandfather left his residence and went to the gas station. The suspect drove by and recognized the grandfather's vehicle. The suspect stopped and confronted the grandfather. The suspect punched the grandfather several times in the face and broke his phone. The suspect fled, but was quickly stopped by officers in the area. He was positively identified and arrested.
Robbery
August 30 at 3:59 a.m., a female subject called police to report she had just been robbed of her purse and punched in the face in the 1700 block of S. Myrtle. The victim gave officers a description of the vehicle, which was later located unoccupied. The victim only knows the suspect by his first name and wasn't sure where he lived. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 30 at 2:10 p.m., the owner of a business in the 100 block of W. Pomona arrived to work and discovered someone had spray painted graffiti all over the side wall of his building. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 30 at 3:06 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of E. Lemon walked outside his home and discovered someone had shattered the rear window on his car. It did not appear anyone made entry into the vehicle and nothing was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
August 30 at 3:19 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another in the intersection of Myrtle and Evergreen. Officers arrived and found no one was injured. The party found most at fault was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
August 30 at 5:22 p.m., a driver reported another motorist just collided into her vehicle in the 600 block of W. Foothill. Both motorists pulled over to the curb and stopped, however, when the driver exited her vehicle, the other motorist fled the area. Officers searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Assault Report
August 31 at 1:09 a.m., a male subject called police from the 300 block of W. Huntington to report that he was just assaulted by two suspects. Officers arrived and saw the victim was bleeding from the head. They checked the area, but the suspects had already fled. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 31 at 9:45 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of E. Royal Oaks discovered a large amount of her jewelry was missing from boxes she had a moving company transport for her to her new home. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
September 1 at 9:28 a.m., a caller reported new graffiti on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista. The graffiti was written in black spray paint on the sidewalk. It is unknown who vandalized the sidewalk. Athens graffiti removal was notified for cleanup.
Medical Assist
September 1 at 2:48 p.m., a naked male subject was reported trying to get into a leasing office at an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Pomona. He had left the area, but responding officers located him in the 100 block of E. Pomona. He would not comply with the officers’ commands and attempted to walk away, but the officers detained him without incident. Paramedics responded and so did the subject’s roommate. It was learned that the male subject was recently discharged from the military and had talked about taking magic mushrooms the night before. The subject was taken to a hospital for treatment due to his hallucinations.
Residential Burglary
September 1 at 3:21 p.m., a landlord of a property in the 200 block of W. Lemon reported that a vehicle backed into the carport area and two male suspects broke into a storage unit. The owner of the storage unit is out of town, so the loss is unknown at this time. The landlord provided surveillance footage of the incident. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment