New Student Representatives to Monrovia School Board - Alexia Holt and Brianna Campbell

Monrovia High School senior Alexia Holt and Canyon Oaks High School/Mountain Park Independent Study School junior Brianna Campbell will serve as Monrovia Unified’s 2021-22 Board of Education student representatives.
“Alexia and Brianna are exceptional additions to Monrovia’s Board of Education,” Travanti said. “Their interest in Board activities, as well as their academic success, make them the perfect representatives of Monrovia Unified students. On behalf of the Board, we welcome Alexia and Brianna to their new roles. We look forward to working with them to ensure the continued success of our students.”
In addition to serving as Associated Student Body President, Holt is a four-year varsity softball player and captain of the team. Her academic and athletic performances have earned her recognition as a Scholar Athlete, an honor awarded to athletes who maintain a grade point average of 3.5 and above.
After graduation, Holt hopes to attend UCLA, where she plans to apply skills learned as Board representative toward a degree in economics or business administration. She looks forward to expanding on her learning and ultimately building a career in management or a similar field.
“I’m really glad I was chosen to represent the students of Monrovia Unified,” Holt said. “A lot of students come up to me now to ask me questions and I get to address their concerns at Board meetings. I’m excited to learn about how the school board passes resolutions, and I think being the student representative is going to help me with public speaking and with my confidence in professional settings.”
Campbell is a successful participant in Monrovia Unified’s Early College Program and is a former member of Monrovia High School’s choir.
“I’m excited to be a student representative this school year,” Campbell said. “I think it’s going to be fun learning about the Board and its members, making my report and sharing what’s going on at school. This opportunity will help me develop my communication and professional skills.”
After high school, Campbell plans to pursue a business degree at UCLA or Cal State Fullerton and ultimately become a polygraph examiner for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Campbell is also experienced in dance and Taekwondo.
“At Monrovia Unified School District, we are dedicated to providing our students with the tools and resources they need to be ready for college, career and beyond,” Superintendent Dr. Ryan Smith said. “The success of these students characterizes them as World-Class Students, whose remarkable work ethic has helped them achieve great things in their academic and athletic pursuits.”
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
