Monrovia Police: Sleeper Awakes, Sets Off Alarm; Six People Steal Lots of Perfume; Not a Bomb at Train Station; Safes Foil Burglars; Credit Card Stealing Device at ATM; Much More

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 423 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 2:56 a.m., an alarm company called police to report an alarm activation at a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located a male suspect inside the store. Investigation revealed the suspect entered the store during business hours to find a place to sleep. He later woke up and activated the alarm while trying to exit the building. The suspect was arrested for trespassing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 9:22 a.m., employees of a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle called police regarding a theft suspect from a previous incident. The suspect had returned to the store. Officers contacted the suspect inside the business and found he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was identified by multiple employees and was wearing the same clothing he wore during the first theft incident. He was arrested for the drug paraphernalia and his identity was forwarded to the handling detective of the previous theft case.
Residential Burglary
September 23 at 1:41 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Hillcrest reported that sometime between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. that day his residence was burglarized. A suspicious, newer-model Ford Explorer was seen in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
September 23 at 2:04 p.m., a male subject in the 300 block of S. Lincoln called police to report that his ex-girlfriend was suicidal and had taken an unknown amount of pills before driving off in her vehicle. An extensive search was conducted and she was located in the Huntington Oaks Shopping Center. She was in need of medical attention and made additional suicidal statements. It was determined that she needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft
September 23 at 5:21 p.m., a loss prevention officer at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a suspect had just stolen a drill from the business and fled on foot through the parking lot. Officers arrived and searched the area, but the suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 7:31 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Cypress and Shamrock saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept driving for several blocks before stopping. Once contacted, the driver displayed symptoms of intoxication and a DUI investigation was conducted. The driver was ultimately arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
September 23 at 8:31 p.m., employees at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called police to report a grand theft. Approximately half a dozen suspects had come inside the store and stole a large amount of perfume. The total loss has not been calculated yet. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 11:22 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious person in the 900 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded and contacted the subject. They recognized him from previous encounters, and an investigation revealed he had several no-bail warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrants and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 3:11 p.m., the Monrovia Fire Department requested assistance from officers with an uncooperative female subject in the area of Primrose and Pomona. She was heavily intoxicated and it was determined she was unable to care for herself. She was arrested and held for a sobering period.
DUI Checkpoint – Suspects Arrested
September 24 at 7:00 p.m., the Monrovia Police Department set up a DUI checkpoint in the 200 block of E. Huntington. Three suspects were arrested for DUI and one suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Seventeen drivers were issued citations for not having a valid license.
Assault Report
September 25 at 4:11 a.m., a clerk at a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte called police to report a fight between a male and female subject in front of the store. Officers arrived and contacted the female subject. The male had already left the location in a vehicle. It was determined that the female was the victim of an assault. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 12:38 p.m., a caller reported a driver slumped over in a vehicle in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. The subject displayed symptoms of intoxication and a DUI investigation was conducted. The suspect was ultimately arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Resisting and Delaying Officers – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a possible domestic violence incident in progress in the 500 block of W. Maple. They arrived and contacted two subjects. The subjects were uncooperative and the male subject refused to exit the home. After a few minutes, he decided to come out, however, he then ran from officers. He was detained and later arrested for resisting and delaying officers.
Outside Assist – Suspicious Package
September 25 at 3:59 p.m., officers responded to assist Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Metro with a complete shutdown of the Metro line and the adjacent streets near the Metro Monrovia Station platform. The shutdown was due to a suspicious package that was placed on the Metro line platform. Monrovia officers assisted in traffic control only. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department had canines and the bomb squad on scene. At approximately 6:15 p.m., the package was deemed safe and all streets were opened up shortly thereafter.
Vehicle Burglary – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 11:44 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of E. Lemon called to report a female suspect attempting to break into her neighbor’s vehicle. Prior to officers’ arrival, the caller’s husband confronted the suspect, who then attempted to flee on foot. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. They discovered she used a tool to punch the vehicle’s door lock. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
September 26 at 7:42 a.m., the manager of a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported that two neighboring businesses appeared to have been burglarized sometime during the night. Officers arrived and found the front windows had been shattered. The investigation revealed that three male suspects entered the first business at 3:40 a.m., attempted to break open the office safe, but were unsuccessful. The suspects then went next door to another business and attempted the same thing, but were still unsuccessful. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
September 27 at 3:12 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle. The victim reported that his work van was broken into over the weekend while parked in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and found the front passenger window was smashed. As of yet, the victim has not found anything missing. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
September 27 at 3:00 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of E. Lemon walked outside his home and discovered the rear window on his car had been shattered for the third time in less than six months. No entry was made into the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Fraud
September 27 at 4:15 p.m., an employee of a bank in the 200 block of S. Myrtle discovered a skimming device inserted into the credit card slot of their outdoor ATM machine. The device was removed. It is unknown if there are any victims to the attempt fraud. This investigation is continuing.
Assault – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 12:42 a.m., officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding a battery that had just occurred. Officers arrived at the location and located the suspect walking away from the business. As the officer started to park his vehicle, the suspect threw a vodka bottle at the officer’s windshield. Additional officers arrived and detained the suspect. An investigation revealed the suspect had walked up to a drive-thru window and demanded food. When the victim refused to give him food, the suspect punched him in the face. The victim was able to positively identify the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
September 28 at 9:24 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia walked outside his home and discovered his car had been stolen sometime during the night. It was not where he had parked it on the street. He did not give anyone permission to take it. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 28 at 9:50 a.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another in the intersection of Mountain and Royal Oaks. Officers responded and found one driver was complaining of pain to her neck, so paramedics responded. The party found to be at fault was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 1:29 p.m., employees of a business in the 100 block of W. Palm reported a male subject on their property who has previously been warned to stay off the property or he would be arrested for trespassing. He habitually yells profanity at employees and chases them. Officers responded, located the subject, and arrested him for trespassing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 28 at 2:07 p.m., a caller reported someone had stolen his red pickup truck from the 700 block of W. Duarte, where he was doing work. The truck was taken within an hour of the owner reporting it. The truck contained construction tools in the bed. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 10:08 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding an intoxicated subject yelling at customers. When officers arrived, the suspect was confrontational with them and attempted to walk away. He was arrested and taken into custody. He was checked by fire personnel for level of intoxication. The suspect then told fire personnel that he wanted to go to a hospital for a checkup. He was taken to the hospital and was later released after sobering. He was returned to the Monrovia Police Department, where he retrieved his property.
Mental Evaluation
September 28 at 10:35 p.m., an officer responded to the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a female adult having a nervous breakdown. The officer spoke with the subject's husband, who claimed his wife had been threatening suicide by wanting to jump out of their moving vehicle. The wife also stated to the officer that she wanted to harm herself. She was placed on a 72-hour hold and transported to a local facility for mental health evaluation and treatment.
Theft From a Vehicle
September 29 at 6:37 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of E. Olive. The victim called to report someone entered his unlocked vehicle and took a bag which contained a laptop computer. Investigation continuing.
Suspicious Person
September 29 at 8:18 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Primrose called police to report a male subject in the laundry room facility at the location. He had been at the location all night and the resident wanted him to leave. When Officers arrived, he was walking away from the location. Officers have dealt with this subject many times. He was advised not to come back and a no-trespass authorization was completed.
Grand Theft Auto Recovered – Suspect Arrested
September 29 at 8:31 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle pass him at a high rate of speed. He caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near Myrtle and Pomona. While he was walking up to the driver's front window to make contact, dispatch advised him it was a stolen vehicle. He detained the male driver and one female passenger until assisting officers arrived. The two were removed from the vehicle without incident. The driver was arrested and the passenger was identified and released. The victim came to the location to pick up his vehicle.
Fraud Report
September 29 at 4:53 p.m., a fraud incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle. The victim reported that he received a notification from his computer security system. When he called them back, they requested his bank account information over the phone, which he gave them. He reviewed his banking account and saw there had been deposits made to his account. He was ordered to purchase gift cards and give the numbers to the person on the phone, which he did. He later realized he had been scammed and called police. The investigation is continuing.
Disturbing Subject
September 29 at 4:54 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report a male subject was outside at their tables, yelling and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and saw the subject, whom they recognized and have dealt with several times over the past couple days. He was advised to leave the location and not return. A no-trespass authorization was completed.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Stolen Vehicle Recovered
September 29 at 9:05 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Pilgrim Way called police to report a vehicle just collided into several parked cars and the driver was trying to flee on foot. Officers arrived and found an unattended vehicle on the resident’s front lawn. A computer check of the vehicle revealed it was reported stolen out of Las Vegas. Personal identifying items belonging to a local resident were found inside. During the investigation, the officer was able to identify a person of interest. A wanted person entry was put into the law enforcement system.
