Monrovia Police: Car Spins Out on Foothill, Driver Arrested; Drunk Driving; Shoplifting; Antique Pistol Stolen; Man Jumps In Front of Cars on Myrtle; Etc.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 1:56 p.m., an employee of a business in the 900 block of S. Myrtle called police to report a subject on the property that was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and contacted the individual. One of the officers saw drug paraphernalia in plain view while speaking with the subject. The subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vehicle Burglary
September 2 at 8:24 p.m., a vehicle with a broken window was reported in the 100 block of E. Lime across from the police station. Officers responded and determined that a vehicle burglary had occurred. A subsequent search of the area revealed two other vehicles had also been broken into and burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 3 at 1:54 a.m., an officer on patrol near the intersection of Mountain and Central conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving the wrong way on a one-way street. During the contact with the driver, the officer saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. Further investigation revealed that one of the passengers was on probation for narcotics and the contraband belonged to him. He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
September 3 at 2:34 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Huntington and Ivy. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. An investigation was conducted and it was determined the motorist at fault was traveling at an unsafe speed and rear-ended the other party. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 3 at 6:37 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Lemon and Alta Vista regarding the report of an injury traffic collision. A vehicle was traveling north on Alta Vista, approaching Lemon, when suddenly a second vehicle entered the roadway and a collision occurred. Paramedics responded to the scene and transported one of the drivers to a local hospital for treatment. A citation was issued to the driver who was at fault for the collision.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 12:34 a.m., an officer working a DUI suppression detail observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations near the intersection of Peck and Live Oak. The officer conducted a traffic stop and found the driver was exhibiting symptoms of alcohol intoxication. A DUI investigation determined the driver was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. The driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity / Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 12:34 a.m., an officer contacted a subject he recognized from previous encounters near the intersection of Alta Vista and Short. The subject is currently on probation for burglary. During the contact, the officer obtained consent to search the subject's vehicle and personal backpack. The officer discovered drug paraphernalia and ammunition. The officer confirmed the subject was a convicted felon and arrested him for possession of ammunition and possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was taken into custody.
Assault
September 4 at 12:45 a.m., a fight was reported in front of a local bar in the 400 block of S. Myrtle with a subject bleeding from the head. Officers arrived and secured the area for paramedics to respond. Officers found a male subject lying on the ground, bleeding from the head. The subject was so intoxicated he could not remember what had occurred. A witness was located that stated she saw the intoxicated subject in the bar earlier, drinking and making unwanted advances to women. The witness said she later saw the same intoxicated subject standing outside, arguing with an unknown male. The intoxicated subject was punched in the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspect fled before officers arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries and intoxication. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / DUI / Mental Evaluation – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 12:10 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle stopped on the curb near the intersection of Myrtle and Pomona. There appeared to be damage to the vehicle. Officers arrived and located the vehicle and the driver. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and held for a sobering period. During the booking process, the subject stated that she wanted to kill herself, and it was determined she needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Reckless Driving – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 2:19 a.m., an officer patrolling the 400 block of W. Foothill saw a vehicle driving recklessly and spinning out in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle then sped away in excess of 60 miles per hour. The officer conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver for reckless driving.
Shoplifting
September 5 at 8:25 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called police to report a large dollar amount of merchandise was taken the previous day. An officer obtained evidence of the crime and took a report. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
September 5 at 9:14 a.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called police to report that her backpack was taken by a customer while she was working. Officers arrived and obtained evidence of the crime. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
September 5 at 9:57 a.m., a caller reported that a vehicle struck a parked car in the 1000 block of E. Lemon. Officers arrived and checked on the occupants of the vehicle. An investigation was conducted and the motorist at fault was issued a citation.
Vandalism
September 5 at 2:30 p.m., a shattered window was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. An officer arrived and determined no one was inside. The business is vacant and the owners could not be reached. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 6 at 1:27 a.m., an officer on patrol saw a vehicle commit several traffic violations near the intersection of Myrtle and Evergreen. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver showed symptoms of alcohol intoxication. A DUI investigation determined the driver was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 6 at 9:42 a.m., the manager of a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported that a male suspect just left the store with merchandise without paying for it. Officers stopped and detained the subject. After investigation, he was arrested and taken into custody for shoplifting.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 6 at 6:36 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of Mountain called police to report they had someone detained for shoplifting. Officers arrived and were told the adult male had entered the store and concealed several knives in his backpack. The suspect then exited the store without paying for the items and was stopped by employees. The suspect was arrested.
Shoplifting
September 6 at 9:46 p.m., an employee of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill advised that an adult male had just left the store with merchandise without paying for the items. Officers arrived, but the suspect had already fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 7 at 10:50 a.m., an officer was patrolling a park in the 600 block of S. Shamrock when he saw a subject whom he recognized from previous encounters. An investigation revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was detained and found to also be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 7 at 4:38 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1300 block of S. Mayflower when he saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. He stopped the bicyclist, who was then found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
September 7 at 6:58 p.m., a female subject in the 600 block of W. Huntington called police to report that a driver just hit her vehicle in a parking lot and was refusing to exchange information with her. The subject left the area prior to the officer’s arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
September 8 at 1:34 p.m., a male subject in the 700 block of W. Foothill called police to report a theft. The reporting party is a collector of antique pistols. He reported that a perspective buyer looked at one of his collectible pieces, and shortly after the subject left, the caller was unable to find the item. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
September 8 at 3:50 p.m., police received a report of a male subject at a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle who was walking in the middle of the street and jumping in front of vehicles. Officers arrived and recognized the subject from previous encounters. An investigation determined that the subject was a danger to himself and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
