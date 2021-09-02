City Council to Vote on 'No Confidence' in DA Gascon; Repeal of Commercial Tenant Eviction Ban; Will Review Library, Community Center Projects; Suicide Prevention and Hispanic Heritage Months

~ Consider a vote of "no confidence" in LA County District Attorney George Gascon, essentially for his adopting a policy of dismissing many different criminal charges out of hand, including such charges such as "making criminal threats, trespass and resisting arrest." Approximately 25 other cities have passed such a resolution (https://is.gd/iYoAPm). This vote will come after the council hears a report by Mayor Pro Tem Crudgington and Councilmember Blackburn on their meeting with representatives of the Association of Deputy District Attorneys regarding concerns the city has with the actions of Gascon (https://is.gd/7VI0yr).
~ Repeal the city's moratorium on the eviction of commercial tenants for non-payment of rent. The staff report indicates that the Covid-related measure may no longer be necessary. https://is.gd/bqbshG
~ Review the proposed Library Enhancement Project and Community Center Renovations. https://is.gd/E6NE4j
~ Proclaim September as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (https://is.gd/koQYGl) and Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month (https://is.gd/GFz7xt).
- Brad Haugaard
As a Monrovian I support a no confidence vote on DA Gascon.ReplyDelete