Authors to Speak at Library on California Desert Curiosities

Alan and Claudia Heller of Duarte will speak about their book, Curiosities of the California Desert at a free presentation in the Monrovia Library Community Room on Friday, September 17, at 6 p.m., sponsored by Monrovia Historic Preservation Group. No RSVP. Just show up. Refreshments provided.
The couple has spent time over 50 years exploring and photographing California – Salvation Mountain, Cerro Canyon, the Integratron and Giant Rock, Willie Boys Grave, Devils Hole, and more.
- Brad Haugaard
