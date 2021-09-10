News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Authors to Speak at Library on California Desert Curiosities

Alan and Claudia Heller of Duarte will speak about their book, Curiosities of the California Desert at a free presentation in the Monrovia Library Community Room on Friday, September 17, at 6 p.m., sponsored by Monrovia Historic Preservation Group. No RSVP. Just show up. Refreshments provided.

The couple has spent time over 50 years exploring and photographing California – Salvation Mountain, Cerro Canyon, the Integratron and Giant Rock, Willie Boys Grave, Devils Hole, and more.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)