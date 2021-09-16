Mayor Withdraws Application for Historic Landmark Status for His House

Mayor Adams' house.
Mayor Tom Adams has withdrawn an application set to come before the City Council (https://is.gd/HkqM2u) for an historic landmark designation for his home on Norumbega Drive.
Earlier, the Historic Preservation Commission declined to take any action on Adam's request though the commission's staff concluded the request was reasonable, but not on the architectural grounds under which it was submitted.
The commission report (https://is.gd/rgp3YQ) says: "The applicant had submitted the application for designation focused on architecture; however, staff believes that designation based on association [with a notable person] is more compelling and has greater merit as described below." The report then lists Adams contributions to the city.
- Brad Haugaard
