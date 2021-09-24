News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Job Openings with the City of Monrovia

Open positions:

  • Part time police communications operator (Dispatch), $25.56 - $34.26 an hour.
  • Full time entry level police officer, $62,969.80 - $102,966.42 annually.

Details: https://is.gd/ELXrA1

- Brad Haugaard

