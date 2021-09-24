News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Job Openings with the City of Monrovia
Open positions:
Part time police communications operator (Dispatch), $25.56 - $34.26 an hour.
Full time entry level police officer, $62,969.80 - $102,966.42 annually.
Details:
https://is.gd/ELXrA1
- Brad Haugaard
