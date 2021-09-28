Chief Loves People and Is Excited to Learn

Eight-year-old Chief loves people and can’t wait to find his perfect home! Chief enjoys playing with toys, and especially likes mental enrichment such as puzzle feeders and snuffle mats. His ideal adopter is someone who can let Chief go at his own pace with new people and environments, and who can give him lots of mental stimulation and playtime. Chief will do great with positive reinforcement training and is excited to learn lots of new things with you.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
