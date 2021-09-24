Old Gas Station on Shamrock Being Restored; West Nile Mosquitoes In Monrovia

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ If you've noticed construction at the former Flying A Gasoline Station at 721 S. Shamrock, the concrete foundations are being replaced and soon the refurbished gasoline pumps will be back in place. The building is being modified into an "artisan workshop with incidental retail and a live/work space."
~ The San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District has detected one mosquito carrying West Nile virus in Monrovia. Mosquitoes can complete their life cycle - from egg to adult - in a week, so eliminate stagnant water weekly around your home and keep your pool clean. Use Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (or PMD), Picaridin, DEET or IR3535. About West Nile: https://is.gd/U6Xt9l
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment