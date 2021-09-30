News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Community Hospital ICU at Capacity for More than a Year

NBC Los Angeles reports that the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says that 20 hospitals throughout the country have had full Intensive Care Units for more than a year. One of them is Monrovia Memorial Hospital (323 S. Heliotrope), in Monrovia, which has spent 59 weeks at or above its operational capacity. https://is.gd/AsX4uR

Not noted in the story is that Monrovia Community Hospital's operational capacity is four ICU beds, according to HHS. https://is.gd/5QByUM

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)