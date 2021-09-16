Monrovia Police: Woman Runs Over Man Sleeping in Alley; Valuables Stolen from Unlocked Vehicle; Car Breaks Open Fire Hydrant; Pedestrian Hit by Car; Pedestrian Punched in Face; And More ...

Theft
September 9 at 10:46 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of S. Fifth. The victim reported that his backpack had been stolen from his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night. His vehicle was parked in a parking structure. The backpack contained sunglasses, a computer, a tablet, and credit cards. The victim's credit cards had already been used in Pasadena and Hollywood. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 9 at 10:20 p.m., an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Myrtle and Lemon. The officer contacted the driver and found he was driving with a suspended license and the vehicle registration has been expired for over 18 months. The driver was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
September 10 at 8:15 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Hillcrest called police to report her vehicle had been stolen sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
September 10 at 1:10 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that a subject left the store without paying for a bottle of fragrance. Officers arrived, but the suspect had already left. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 11 at 8:40 a.m., a caller reported that a three car traffic collision had just occurred at the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. Two occupants reported minor injuries. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft
September 11 at 11:53 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Hillcrest called police to report the theft of a catalytic converter. The resident went to her vehicle in the morning, turned it on, and noticed an unusually loud noise. She discovered the catalytic converter had been removed. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
September 11 at 2:16 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called police to report that sometime during the night someone entered the property and took a small fountain and several pots. This investigation is continuing.
Shots Fired
September 11 at 3:46 p.m., police dispatch received two calls reporting shots heard near the area of Primrose and Pomona. Officers arrived and located six casings in the street. No victims were located. Witnesses were interviewed and video footage was reviewed. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspects Arrested
September 11 at 9:06 p.m., a caller reported a possible intoxicated driver near the intersection of Myrtle and Huntington. The Foothill Air Support Team helicopter was in the area and found the vehicle. They directed officers to the vehicle and they conducted a traffic stop. Officers approached the driver and, during their investigation, determined the driver had been driving while under the influence. The driver was arrested for DUI and the passenger was arrested for public intoxication. Both driver and passenger were taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 12:05 a.m., a caller reported two intoxicated females driving away in a vehicle near the intersection of Myrtle and Colorado. Officers responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description with a similar partial plate. The driver was traveling significantly slower than the posted speed limit, so a traffic stop was initiated. While speaking with the driver, the officer found she displayed symptoms of being under the influence and a DUI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 2:18 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Olive regarding a female subject sleeping to the rear of a closed business. When the officers arrived, they found the female and determined she was intoxicated and unable to care for herself. She was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 12 at 2:51 a.m., a female driver called police to report she had just run over a person in an alley. She stated she was driving through an alley in the 100 block of W. Olive when she made a turn and felt a bump. When she exited her vehicle she found a male subject under her vehicle screaming. Officers and paramedics responded and discovered a subject was trapped under the vehicle, but alive. Fire personnel worked to extract the subject, who was then transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital. The subject stated he was sleeping in the alley when he was run over by a vehicle. The subject sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 12 at 1:51 p.m., the owner of a business in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle arrived at work and discovered the business work van had been stolen sometime during the night. No one had permission to take the van. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
September 13 at 4:29 a.m., a caller reported a fire hydrant was spilling water into the street in the 3300 block of S. Peck. Officers arrived and saw a large amount of water coming from the fire hydrant, but were unable to see the cause. Fire personnel were called to the scene and were eventually able to turn off the water. Officers then discovered the hydrant had been hit by a vehicle and the driver had fled the scene before their arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
September 13 at 8:15 a.m., the manager of a business in the 1800 block of S. Shamrock arrived to work and discovered someone had forced entry into the business over the weekend and stolen scrap metals and pressure washers. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft
September 13 at 8:45 a.m., an employee of a restaurant in the 200 block of W. Foothill looked outside and saw a male subject underneath the employee's vehicle, attempting to steal the catalytic converter in broad daylight. The suspect fled in a grey Toyota sedan when he saw he was being watched. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 13 at 10:40 a.m., a caller reported four motorists collided into one another at the intersection of Huntington and Shamrock. One of the vehicles struck a fire hydrant, causing water to spray into the air. Officers arrived and found one of the passengers was complaining of pain, so she was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The driver found to be at fault for the collision was issued a citation.
Grand Theft
September 13 at 1:26 p.m., a gardener called police to report someone had just stolen several tools from the back of his work truck while he was doing work at a home in the 200 block of N. Canyon. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 13 at 11:40 p.m., a caller reported a possible DUI driver at a local drive-thru in the 100 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and waited for the driver to leave the drive-thru. An officer observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver was not intoxicated, but had a no-bail arrest warrant. The driver was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
September 14 at 7:03 a.m., the manager of a business in the 1800 block of Enterprise Way arrived to work and discovered someone had forced entry into the business overnight and had stolen merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 11:59 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of Genoa when he saw a male and female subject he recognized from previous contacts. An investigation revealed the female subject had a no-bail warrant for her arrest for assaulting police officers in Pasadena. She was taken into custody and Pasadena officer responded and transported her to their jail for booking.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
September 14 at 2:44 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another in the intersection of Huntington and California. Officers responded and found no one was injured. Both vehicles had to be towed from the collision scene.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 7:20 p.m., officers were called out to a residence in the 200 block of S. California regarding a family disturbance. When they arrived, they were confronted by an intoxicated female at the front door. She refused to let officers check on the welfare of a child and other subjects inside the location. Officers made entry into the house and located the sister and elderly mother of the suspect.
Upon entry, the officers learned the suspect had assaulted both the sister and mother during an argument. The suspect tried to stop the sister from being interviewed by physically confronting her. The suspect was arrested for battery against the sister, elder abuse for battery against her elderly mother, and for resisting and delaying a police officer. The Department of Children and Family Services was notified, as well as Adult Protective Services. Both entities generated cases against the suspect with immediate follow-up.
Injury Traffic Collison
September 15 at 8:15 a.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another at the intersection of California and Walnut. Officers responded and found one of the drivers complained of pain. Monrovia Fire Department responded and had the driver transported her to a nearby hospital. The driver found at fault was issued a citation.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
September 15 at 12:15 p.m., several callers reported a motorist had collided into an adult female pedestrian crossing a crosswalk at the intersection of Foothill and Ivy. The driver stopped, exited her vehicle, then got back into her vehicle and fled the scene. Officers and paramedics arrived and found the pedestrian had a leg injury. The suspect was located hiding on a nearby street and, after being positively identified, was arrested.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 15 at 9:20 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on Foothill in the 200 block of W. Foothill in the number two lane suddenly made a u-turn, causing another vehicle to collide into them. Investigation continuing.
Assault
September 15 at 10:42 p.m., a caller reported their adult son was just punched in the face while walking near Station Square in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and contacted the male adult, who was bleeding from his nose. The victim did not know who the suspect was and stated the attack was unprovoked. The suspect had fled before officers arrived. Investigation continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment