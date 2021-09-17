City Suspends MAX Aquatics After Arrest of Coach; Commercial Non-Eviction Moratorium Ended; Jobs With City

~ The city and school district have suspended all MAX Aquatics programming in Monrovia until further notice in light of the arrest of one of the company's coaches on suspicion of sex crimes with a child.
Monrovia has contracted with MAX Aquatics to operate aquatics programs at the Monrovia High School pool since 2016.
Arcadia Police is concerned that there may be additional victims. If you have any information, or know someone who may have been a victim, please contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5160, case number 2103509.
~ On September 7, 2021, the Monrovia City Council ended the emergency moratorium on the eviction of commercial tenants for non-payment of rent due to COVID-19 financial hardships and "no-fault" commercial evictions.
~ The city is looking for two management analysts in its Public Works and Administrative Services Departments. Full-Time, $69,557.84 to $93,214.16 Annually. Details: https://is.gd/fFeRbp
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment