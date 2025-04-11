Council to consider: Campaign contribution limits; Evaluating Cypress property for affordable housing; Hiring company to build out Tsuneishi Park

~ Limiting campaign contributions to candidates for city offices to either $500 or $1,000 per election, whichever limit the Council decides. The limit does not apply to personal funds a candidate wants to contribute to his or her own campaign. Details.
~ Participating in the San Gabriel Valley Council of Government's Affordable Housing Incubator Program to analyze the feasibility of having affordable housing at the newly acquired city-owned property at 222 East Cypress Ave. while preserving the existing 1892 Victorian home. Details.
~ Hire RG General Engineering, Inc. for $838,042, plus a contingency amount of$83,800, to build out the new Satoru Tsuneishi Park, on Huntington just south of the Chick-fil-A. Also, the city will consider hiring Merrell Johnson Engineering, Inc. for $83,655 to manage the project. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
