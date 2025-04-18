News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Clifton Spring Concert set for April 24


Clifton Middle School (226 S Ivy) will hold its Spring Music Concert on Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium, under the direction of Musical Director Tim Weed. The public is welcome.

- Brad Haugaard

