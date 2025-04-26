News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Adult Craft Night at Library, May 6
Spring Adult Craft Night at the Library, Tuesday, May 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Story Room. For those aged 16 and above. Create tile coasters with kaleidoscope patterns and decorate mini-canvas magnets. Register
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
